Netanyahu considering flying to US for Graham's funeral

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering attending the funeral of late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The time of the funeral has not been released to the public.

Netanyahu has already been working with the White House to arrange a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in the coming weeks, The Times of Israel reported.

On July 11, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 from a brief and sudden illness.