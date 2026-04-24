Netanyahu orders massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to carry out massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered attacks against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office reads.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the IDF to carry out massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon,”

– the Netanyahu's office reported.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon began on April 16. However, both sides have repeatedly reported mutual violations.