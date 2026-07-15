Netanyahu postpones visit to US until late July

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned trip to the United States, his office said Thursday.

The reason for the delayed departure is the postponement of former U.S. senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, which was rescheduled to the end of the month.

"As a result, the prime minister will not travel to the United States next week," the office said.

Earlier, Israeli public broadcaster KAN, reported that Netanyahu had been expected to leave for Washington on Saturday, meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and attend Graham's funeral on Tuesday. Later, Axios, citing a senior White House official, reported that no meeting between Trump and Netanyahu was on the president's schedule for next week.