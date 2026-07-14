Netanyahu to travel to US on July 18

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United States on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

Netanyahu wants to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, but it is not clear if he will, the official adds.

According to media reports, Netanyahu is to attend memorial events for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a leader supporter of Israel who died on Saturday. A date for the funeral has not been publicly announced.

A U.S. official said yesterday that no meeting between Netanyhau and Trump has been scheduled.