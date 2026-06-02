New resort complex to be built in Georgia

Construction of the Swissôtel Kobuleti Beach Resort will begin in the Georgian Black Sea town of Kobuleti.

A new tourist complex is set to be built in Kobuleti on Georgia's Black Sea coast, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced at an opening ceremony.

The total investment in the project is estimated at $300 million, according to the Prime Minister.

"The start of construction once again proves that our investment climate is stable, predictable, and attractive to investors. Georgia is firmly established on the international investment map as a transparent and secure economic center",

Kobakhidze stated.

The Prime Minister also noted that Georgia's coastline now serves as a hub for hospitality, leisure activities, and major investment initiatives.

Kobakhidze also disclosed the details of the upcoming resort, noting that it will consist of three buildings housing a hotel, residential and investment apartments, swimming pools, a fitness club, a spa, a casino, dining venues, and children's play areas.