Lavrov-Rubio meeting in New York being arranged - Zakharova

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York is currently being arranged, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are currently working on the schedule of working meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly. There will be a lot of meetings - that is a standard feature of Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov's attendance at the General Assembly - and such a meeting is also being arranged," Zakharova said.

The diplomat also confirmed that the issue of Ukraine remains a key topic in the negotiations, TASS reported.

High-level general debates involving heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers, will take place at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22-26 and September 28. Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the session.