Rebeca Grynspan leads informal UN chief poll - sources

An informal poll by the UN Security Council placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as the ​narrow frontrunner in the contest to become the 10th UN secretary-general, sources said.

The third secret poll by the 15-member Security Council came ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York next week.

The first poll in July showed Grynspan narrowly ahead and the second vote last month placed Guyana's UN Ambassador ​Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett in the top spot.

Eight candidates are vying to succeed Antonio Guterres, who steps down at the end of ​this year after two five-year terms.