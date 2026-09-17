Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump believes Tehran wants to make deal with Washington

Trump believes Tehran wants to make deal with Washington
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran is seeking to reach an agreement with the United States amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with NewsNation.

"Right now, they want to make a deal. If the deal's not a correct deal, then I wouldn't even think about it. But right now, they want to make a deal because they're losing in every way," Trump said.

Asked about his recent comments that he was considering whether to "annihilate" Iran and about possible further military action against Tehran, the U.S. president said: "We'll see what happens."

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