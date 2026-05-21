Nobody wants Armenia to withdraw from EAEU - Overchuk

Russia would like Armenia to remain an EAEU member, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said.

"We want Armenia to stay in the EAEU, to prosper and develop at the same pace as it has been throughout all these past years that they were in the EAEU," Overchuk said.

According to him, all EAEU members, including Russia, wanted Armenia to remain a member of the union.

"I am sure that all countries, including the Russian Federation, want Armenia to remain a member of our union and continue to develop at the same rapid pace, and for the living standards of the Armenian people to grow just as they have been over the past 11 years of Armenia's membership in the EAEU," Overchuk said.

Nobody wants Armenia to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but this is a nontrivial situation, he stressed.