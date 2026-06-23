Nuclear inspections in Iran to proceed despite objections - IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that nuclear inspections in Iran's enrichment sites will proceed despite Tehran's objections.

Pointing to the memorandum of understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran, Grossi rejected Iran’s denials that it had agreed to nuclear inspections during a news conference at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

"The memorandumsays explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA - in all letters. Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen," Grossi said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Iran will allow nuclear inspectors into the country despite Tehran’s denials, saying the inspectors will be on the ground "at an appropriate time." Trump dismissed Iranian claims that there are no scheduled visits for the IAEA inspectors despite an announcement from U.S. Vice President JD Vance that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country.

The U.S. and Iran remotely signed a memorandum of understanding last week, launching a 60-day negotiating window to resolve disputes, including the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, its nuclear program, and other unresolved issues.