OSCE highlights Azerbaijan's digital development achievements

A delegation from Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, led by MP Gaya Mamedov, attended the 33rd annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in The Hague, Azerbaijani media reported.

Discussions during the event covered international law, peace, and cooperation.

The activities of Azerbaijan's Council for Digital Development received particular praise at the session.

Mamedov spoke about the council's work under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and stressed the importance of international cooperation in this field.

"Gaya Mamedov drew attention to the need to apply international law in the digital space and protect the digital sovereignty of states in this area during the period of expanding use of information technologies, including the rapid development of artificial intelligence",

media reported.

He also explained how Azerbaijan balances security, development, and human rights in the use of new technologies.

Mamedov also highlighted the importance of the state sovereignty' protection and respect as a fundamental value in the context of international law compliance.