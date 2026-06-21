Pakistan and Qatar sum up US-Iran meeting

Pakistan and Qatar, acting as mediators between the U.S. and Iran, announced the conclusion of the first round of negotiations in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock focused on implementing the Islamabad memorandum.

According to them, the talks took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere.

"The first high-level round of negotiations under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding has concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties -- the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was achieved, including the establishment of a framework for further technical negotiations," Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement.

Participants in the four-party consultations agreed to establish a special committee to oversee the negotiation process. The heads of the delegations are expected to report to it on a regular basis.

"Building on the MoU, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the High Level Committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, and on other matters," the statement reads.

Negotiating teams participating in the four-party consultations in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock agreed to establish a conflict-resolution group that will include Lebanon.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU," the statement reads.

It added that technical teams will continue consultations on a number of issues throughout the week, with discussions set to take place in Burgenstock.