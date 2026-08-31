Putin and Mirziyoyev hold informal talks in Bishkek

Issues of bilateral cooperation and joint projects were the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of the Uzbek leader said.

"The presidents discussed issues of expanding and strengthening Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and allied ties. <…> The implementation of large-scale projects continues in such sectors as industry, energy, metallurgy, transport and other top-priority areas," it said.

The leaders also hailed the 12% growth in bilateral trade this year and stressed the importance of maintaining positive dynamics in this area, the press service said, adding that special attention was paid to the development of cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the countries.