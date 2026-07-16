Putin could be first foreign leader to speak with Khamenei

Russian President Vladimir Putin may become the first foreign leader to hold talks with Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, according to a source close to the Iranian leader.

Khamenei's first international contact could take the form of either a telephone conversation or an in-person meeting with Putin.

The source added that Khamenei does not intend to leave his shelter until the military conflict with the U.S. comes to an end.

"Russia is a country close to us, and His Excellency Putin is a close friend of the Islamic Republic. Perhaps the first call and the first meeting will be with President Putin," the source said.

The source also said Khamenei will not make public appearances while the military conflict continues, citing security concerns.

"For security reasons, he will not appear in public in the near future. The government is waiting for the situation to stabilise. After that, he will make public appearances," the source added.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed leadership of the Islamic Republic following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on February 28 of this year, TASS reported.