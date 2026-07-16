Russia and Arab League call for end to Middle East war

Russia and the Arab League have called for an end to military activity in the Middle East and a return to diplomatic means of settlement, following talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Arab League Representative Walid Hamed Shiltagh.

"During the conversation, the situation in the Middle East was discussed, with an emphasis on the escalation of the US-Iranian confrontation. The need for a swift end to hostilities and a resolution of existing differences through political and diplomatic means was emphasized",

Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The officials also discussed the further development of contacts between Moscow and the Arab League, including coordination on meeting schedule.

A new round of escalation between the US and Iran began in early July, with Washington reimposing a naval blockade on Iran and revoking the licence for Iranian oil supplies.