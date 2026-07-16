Russia and Azerbaijan to resume flights on several routes

Direct flights between Russia and Azerbaijan on several routes, which were suspended after the AZAL plane crash in 2024, are expected to resume soon, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"Direct flights are expected to resume in the near future on several routes where restrictions were imposed following the well-known tragic incident involving our civilian aircraft in December 2024,” Bayramov said.

During the talks, the sides held elaborate discussions on the current issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation. The Azerbaijani FM noted that the last meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in April, adding that the next meeting is scheduled to be organized by the year end.