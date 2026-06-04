Russia and China likely to play friendly football match

The Russian Football Union (RFU) is in talks to organize a friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and China in 2027, president of the Russian Football Union Alexander Dyukov said, speaking on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"We are in discussions with the Chinese Football Association [CFA] regarding the organization of a friendly match between men’s national teams. It is more likely that it would be organized next year," Dyukov said.

Earlier, the Egyptian national football team defeated Russia 1:0 in an international friendly match played on May 28, 2026, at Cairo International Stadium.