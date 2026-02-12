Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Iran finalizing gas supply agreement - Kazem Jalali

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tehran are close to finalizing an agreement on Russian gas exports to Iran, according to Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia.

"We are now preparing the contract. There is no problem from Iran's side. We have already held negotiations with high-ranking Russian officials",

Kazem Jalali reported.

He added that gas supplies could begin within two to three years, once the necessary infrastructure is in place.

the issue of Russian gas exports to Iran was raised last year. Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev stated that Iran could receive up to 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas annually, with potential expansion to 55 billion cubic meters per year.

