Russia and US to complete ISS project in 2030

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman have discussed bilateral space cooperation and controlled deorbiting of the International Space Station (ISS) in the end of 2030, Manturov's secretariat said.

Denis Manturov also had a working meeting with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to discuss current and future areas of Russian-U.S. space cooperation.

"For instance, they discussed issues related to the controlled deorbiting of the International Space Station - a joint program, which envisages the completion of the station flight in late 2030, has been drafted," the statement reads.

Earlier, Manturov said that Russia and the U.S. are ready to discuss further cooperation regarding national orbital stations.