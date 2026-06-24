Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia awaits Armenia's final decision on CSTO

Russia awaits Armenia's final decision on CSTO
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian side expects a decision from Armenia on the issue of membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Chairman of the CSTO's Permanent Council Viktor Vasilyev said.

"They must make a decision - whether they remain in the organization or prefer another scenario," Viktor Vasilyev said.

The diplomat noted that Yerevan must inform Moscow about their decision, RIA Novosti reported.

Last summer, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's participation in the CSTO was 'basically frozen'. According to him, the Armenian government would rather formally withdraw than reverse its current stance.

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