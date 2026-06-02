Russia not to face potato shortage due to ban on Armenian imports

The ban on Armenian imports of apples, pears, eggplants, potatoes, and dried fruits will not cause a shortage of these products on the Russian market, according to Stanislav Bogdanov, head of the Association of Omnichannel Retail Companies.

"Retail chains currently maintain a stable assortment of apples, pears, eggplants, potatoes, and dried fruits. Large chains have a wide geographic distribution network from various countries. Thanks to this, the supply in stores remains stable",

Bogdanov said.

Domestic products account for 30% to 80% of each category, he explained. Imported potatoes come from Azerbaijan and Egypt, eggplants from Iran and Türkiye, and a wide range of countries supply pears, apples, and dried fruits to Russia, RIA Novosti reported.