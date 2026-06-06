Russia plans to scrap visas with three countries in 2026

Russia aims to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kuwait in 2026, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Malaysia and Indonesia are key priorities for this year. We are also expecting Kuwait. These are probably the three countries with which we want to complete the negotiation process this year," Kondratyev said.

The department head expressed hope that the Russian Foreign Ministry would step up its efforts to finalize and coordinate the relevant agreements, TASS reported.