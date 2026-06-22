Russia ready for negotiations with Ukraine based on Istanbul agreements, Putin says

Moscow is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine. The Istanbul agreements should serve as the basis for these consultations, Vladimir Putin noted.

Russia is ready to begin consultations with Ukraine on a peaceful settlement. The Istanbul agreements should serve as the basis for these negotiations, Russian leader Vladimir Putin stated.

"Russia, as has been stated repeatedly, is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, ready to negotiate based on the agreements reached in Istanbul, which, I recall, were initialed by the Ukrainian delegation at the time, meaning they were satisfied with everything."

– Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president's statement was made during a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers.