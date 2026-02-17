Russia to build solar power plants in Iran with capacity of 100 MW

Russia and Iran will soon begin implementing joint projects in the area of renewable energy sources, including turnkey construction of solar power plants with a capacity of at least 100 MW, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

"We are actively working with the Iranian side on renewable energy sources, primarily solar panels. Our company is collaborating with Iran in this area. I believe we will begin implementing joint projects in the near future," Sergey Tsivilyov said.

Russia has significant expertise in this area and is willing to share it, he noted.

"Russia is interested in expanding cooperation in the renewable energy sector. Russian companies have accumulated extensive practical experience and possess the necessary expertise to implement large-scale renewable energy projects," Sergey Tsivilyov said.

The minister noted that the development of green generation is one of Russia's priorities within the framework of broader cooperation in the Caspian region.