Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses Middle East with Israeli Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses Middle East with Israeli Ambassador
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Josef, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats exchanged views on the recent escalation of the conflict between the USA and Iran.

"During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the developments in the Middle East, including in the context of the latest round of escalation between the US and Iran",

the Foreign Ministry said.

The two officials also addressed bilateral relations and other issues on the international agenda.

255 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.