Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discusses Middle East with Israeli Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko discussed the latest developments in the Middle East with Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Oded Josef, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats exchanged views on the recent escalation of the conflict between the USA and Iran.

"During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the developments in the Middle East, including in the context of the latest round of escalation between the US and Iran",

the Foreign Ministry said.

The two officials also addressed bilateral relations and other issues on the international agenda.