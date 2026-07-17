Russian, UAE FMs discuss US and Iranian strikes in Persian Gulf

This afternoon, Sergey Lavrov and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone to compare positions on the escalation of the Iranian conflict and navigation issues in the Strait of Hormuz.

Today, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The ministers' conversation focused on the escalating military situation in the Persian Gulf, where the US and Iran have been exchanging missile strikes for over 10 days, with Iranian forces targeting US targets in the Middle East, including the UAE.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation between Lavrov and Al Nahyan was intended to compare and coordinate their positions on the latest destabilization of the Middle East. The ministers agreed that both the US and Iran must immediately cease military strikes and return to the negotiating table.