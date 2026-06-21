Moscow's Iran tactics at the United Nations, aimed at countering one-sided initiatives and preserving a non-confrontational diplomatic atmosphere, have proven effective, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said.

"From the very beginning, we have opposed attempts to promote one-sided initiatives within the UN that do not take the root causes of the crisis into account and predetermine the outcome of the negotiation process...Our tactics, aimed at preserving a non-confrontational atmosphere surrounding diplomatic efforts to bring the positions of Tehran and Washington closer together, appear to have worked," Logvinov said.

According to the Russian diplomat stressed, recent reports of an Iran-US deal on peace agreements confirm that Russia’s approach is correct. He noted that Moscow and Beijing had managed through joint efforts to prevent the UN Security Council from adopting a decision that could undermine the fragile negotiation process to end confrontation in the Persian Gulf.