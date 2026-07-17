Saudi Arabia could soon become a new nuclear power: the US has prepared a draft "123 Agreement" to facilitate the launch of Saudi Arabia's nuclear program.

American media have discovered that Trump’s administration is preparing documents to initiate nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The project, known as the "123 Agreement," will allow Riyadh to begin enriching uranium and provide the kingdom with plutonium reprocessing facilities.

Thus, according to CNN, the US will pave the way for Saudi Arabia to develop its own nuclear weapons, although the documents of the "123 Agreement" state that American support is limited to Saudi Arabia's peaceful nuclear program. The draft has already been submitted to Donald Trump and is awaiting his signature.

Last fall, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright outlined the existence of agreements on the development of peaceful nuclear energy in Saudi Arabia, according to which some American nuclear developments would be transferred to Riyadh.