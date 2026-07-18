Vestnik Kavkaza

Six EU countries speak out against anti-Russian sanctions

Six EU countries speak out against anti-Russian sanctions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Support for new anti-Russian sanctions within the European Union is weakening as European governments grow concerned that such measures could harm their leading companies, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, several countries, including Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and France, have sought exemptions from the 21st sanctions package or blocked measures proposed by Brussels.

On July 15, EU member states' ambassadors failed to agree on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, with negotiations postponed until July 23.

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