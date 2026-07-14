Spain moves into 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

Spain has become the first team to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after a 2-0 semifinal victory over France.

The semifinal match took place in Arlington, Texas. The goals were scored by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 22nd minute and Pedro Porro in the 58th minute.

In the final, Spain will face the winner of the England-Argentina semifinal, scheduled for July 15.

This will be Spain’s second appearance in a World Cup final. The team won the title in 2010, defeating the Netherlands 1-0.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament, which has expanded to 48 teams for the first time, will conclude on July 19. Argentina is the defending champion.