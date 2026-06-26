Tbilisi and Astana agree on Middle Corridor

Georgia and Kazakhstan discuss advancing the development of the Middle Corridor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili and Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, as part of the official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties underscored the significance of establishing a Strategic Partnership between Georgia and Kazakhstan during the PM’s forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan, noting that this would mark the beginning of a new chapter in Georgia-Kazakhstan relations and foster comprehensive cooperation.

The parties discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue at the highest and high political levels, as well as strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier today, it was reported that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze departed on an official visit to Kazakhstan.