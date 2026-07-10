Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran refuses to negotiate with Washington

Tehran refuses to negotiate with Washington
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has not requested the United States to resume negotiations and does not intend to enter into them until Washington changes its position, the Fars agency reported, citing a source.

According to the report, the resumption of negotiations in the near future is unlikely.

Earlier, Axios reported that the U.S. is demanding that Iran publish a public statement clarifying that the Strait of Hormuz is open and committing not to fire at commercial vessels passing through the area.

On July 10, U.S. Donald Trump stated that the U.S., at Iran's request, had agreed to continue negotiations on resolving the conflict, but the ceasefire regime had ended. 

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