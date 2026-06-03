Tokayev to visit Azerbaijan this year

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov announced. The exact date will be revealed later.

According to Atamoglanov, the relations between Baku and Astana are progressing rapidly, with productive dialogue underway across numerous areas of cooperation.

The two countries maintain close high-level contacts, the ambassador said. Over the past five years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made eight visits to Kazakhstan, while Tokayev has traveled to Baku six times.