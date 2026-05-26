Trump Tower construction timeline announced in Tbilisi

Ilia Tsulaia, the founder of Archi, announced that the construction of the 70-story Trump Tower in central Tbilisi is scheduled to commence in September, with the project's cost estimated at around $2 billion.

"The quality will be of the highest standard. After the design is completed, we will accurately calculate the cost and determine the final price based on that. It is clear that the price will be significantly higher than the standard, but we want the project to remain affordable for a wide audience",

Tsulaya said.

The skyscraper project is being implemented by the sons of US President Donald Trump. The premium building will have a floor area of approximately 600,000 square meters and will include residential apartments, a hotel, offices, and retail space.