Trump denied plans to provide Iran with uranium for medical purposes

According Trump's statement, Iran will not have a civil nuclear energy, and the United States does not intend to provide the Islamic Republic with enriched uranium for medical and energy purposes.

White House President Donald Trump does not intend to agree to a deal with Iran that would provide Tehran with enriched uranium for medical and energy purposes.

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump commented on US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's statement that, as part of negotiations with Iran, the United States offered to provide Iran with uranium for medical and energy purposes free of charge.