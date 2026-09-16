About 98 percent of Russia-SCO trade conducted in national currencies

The share of settlements in national currencies in Russia’s trade with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries has reached 98%, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said at a roundtable on cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the SCO.

"Russia is actively working on this, with 98% of our trade turnover with SCO countries totaling over $400 bln conducted in national currencies in 2025," Igor Morgulov said.

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said that Russia had virtually completed the transition to settlements in national currencies with CIS member states, the EAEU, and China, adding that 91% of settlements with the CIS were conducted in national currencies, compared to 93% with the EAEU, and 95% with China.