Azerbaijans oil exports to India increase 510-fold in value

In January-August this year, Azerbaijan exported 524,337.96 tons of crude oil to India, marking a 300.1-fold increase, or a rise of 522,590.89 tons, compared with the same period last year, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee reported.

The value of crude oil exports stood at $399.207 million, representing a 510.8-fold increase, or a rise of $522.591 million, compared with the same period last year.

Crude oil exports to India accounted for 3.57 percent of Azerbaijan’s total oil exports in January-August.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 14,677,951.6 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals, valued at $9.282 billion, based on data on crude oil exports for which customs clearance procedures had been completed.