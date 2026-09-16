Baku hosts OTS Security Council Secretaries' meeting

The 5th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has opened today at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The meeting is being chaired by Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov. He read out President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's address to the participants of the meeting.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan's victory paved the way for the realization of the Zangezur Corridor, connecting countries economically, logistically, and strategically.

Ilham Aliyev noted the growing international standing and potential of the Organization of Turkic States and its transformation into one of the world's powerful geopolitical centers.