Trump says values Russia, China, Turkeys non-interference into war against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he values Russia, China, and Turkey’s decision not to step in in the United States and Israel’s war against Iran.

He stressed that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stayed out of the war.

"He was a prime candidate to go into the war with Iran, maybe on the Iran side, because he's not a big fan of Israel, as you know, and I asked him to stay out. He stayed out," Trump said.

And so did Russian President Vladimir Putin. "If you really look, but you could say that Vladimir has some other things to focus on, but they all stayed out," the U.S. leader added.