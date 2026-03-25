Trump's Beijing trip rescheduled

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May, delaying a planned trip by several weeks as the war against Iran drags on.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump’s trip will now take place on May 14 and 15, instead of its originally planned dates, from March 31 to April 2.

She added that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump expect to host Xi during a visit to Washington, DC, later in the year.

Trump visited China in 2017 during his first term in office, the most recent trip to the country by a US president. Trump and Xi also briefly met on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in South Korea in October.