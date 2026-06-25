Australia advanced to World Cup knockout rounds after a goalless draw with Paraguay in Santa Clara, California, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team closed out the group D play with a 3-2 loss to Turkey. The U.S. goals were scored by Auston Trusty in the 3rd minute and Sebastian Berhalter in the 49th minute. Arda Guler and Orkun Kokcu of Turkey scored in the first half of the match, while the last-minute goal was scored by Kaan Ayhan.

The Dutch team defeated Tunisia 3-1 in the final Group F match at the World Cup in Kansas City on Friday.

Ellyes Skhiri of Tunisia scored an own goal in the 3rd minute. The Netherlands’ Brian Brobbey made it 2-0 in the 7th minute, and his teammate van Jan Paul van Hecke scored in the 62nd minute. The Tunisian goal was scored by Hazem Mastouri who plays for FC Dynamo Makhachkala.

In another Group F match in Arlington, Sweden and Japan could only manage a draw 1-1. Thus, the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden advanced into the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cote d’Ivoire beat Curacao 2-0 in a Group E match at FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia. Both goals were scored by Nicolas Pepe (7th and 64th minutes).

The Ivorians finished second in their group. Previously, they have played in three World Cups - in 2006, 2010, and 2014, without ever reaching the knockout stage.

On June 30, Cote d'Ivoire will play against either France or Norway - whichever is the runner-up in Group I in Dallas.

Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1 in the final Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

While Leroy Sane of Germany managed to score in the opening minutes (2nd), Ecuador’s Nilson Angulo scored a stunning long-range goal in the 9th minute, and Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal in the 77th minute.