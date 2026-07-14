Turkey issues international arrest warrant for Netanyahu

A Turkish court hearing the case of the "Sumud" humanitarian flotilla has issued an interim ruling in the proceedings, placing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the international wanted list via an Interpol red notice, Halk TV reported.

According to its information, the 11th Heavy Penal Court of Istanbul issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and other figures in the case multiple charges.

Earlier, the court initiated a criminal case against Netanyahu and 34 senior Israeli officials based on an indictment from the Istanbul prosecutor's office. The prosecution is seeking life imprisonment for them.

Israeli Navy ships regularly intercept the Global Sumud Flotilla’s ships, detaining activists and taking them to the Israeli coast. In May 2026, a flotilla of 54 vessels and 426 participants from 39 countries was intercepted by Israeli military forces.