Turkic World Week kicks off in Baku

The official opening ceremony of the Turkic World Week, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, has been held in Baku.

The First Turkological Congress was held in Baku in 1926. The initiative to commemorate its 100th anniversary was put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Gabala.

The Turkic World Week, which will continue until July 3, is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and the Ministry of Science and Education, in partnership with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), TURKSOY, Baku State University, the Turkic Academy, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The event brings together renowned Turkologists and scholars from various scientific centers across 20 countries, including Turkic republics, as well as representatives from international Turkic organizations.