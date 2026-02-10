Turkish Airlines to increase Istanbul-Yerevan flights to 14 per week

According to the press service of Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, Turkish flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, intends to operate up to 14 round trips on the Istanbul-Yerevan route per week as early as June 2026.

Sputnik Armenia reports that the airline will launch daily flights on March 11, raise the frequency to weekly on May 14, and reach 14 weekly services by June 15.

As reported earlier, Turkish Airlines will operate its first flight from Istanbul to the Armenian capital in March. The aircraft is scheduled to land at Zvartnots International Airport on March 11.