Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev, Ahmed al-Sharaa discuss conflict in the Middle East

Ilham Aliyev, Ahmed al-Sharaa discuss conflict in the Middle East
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Syria held a telephone conversation to discuss the situation in the Middle East and relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reports.

The two sides focused on the escalation in the Middle East. The heads of state expressed concern about current events, noting the need to take action to normalize the situation and prevent steps that threaten regional security.

410 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.