Ilham Aliyev, Ahmed al-Sharaa discuss conflict in the Middle East

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reports.

The two sides focused on the escalation in the Middle East. The heads of state expressed concern about current events, noting the need to take action to normalize the situation and prevent steps that threaten regional security.