Russian, Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers discuss situation around Iran

The Russian Foreign Minister spoke by telephone with his Saudi counterpart today. The ministers discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Russian and Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers held a telephone conversation, a statement published on the Russian Ministry's website reads.

The central topic of the conversation between Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The foreign ministers also stated the need to consolidate the efforts of the international community to reduce military and political tensions as quickly as possible and prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.