UEFA announces boycott of 2030 FIFA World Cup

Member associations of Europe’s governing football body, UEFA, flatly rejected a proposal of the world’s governing body, FIFA, to sell World Cup rights to private investors, UEFA’s press office said.

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors," the statement reads.

The UEFA stressed that the World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product.

"It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale," the UEFA said.

The Times daily reported earlier that FIFA President Gianni Infantino planned to sell a share of the World Cup commercial rights to private investors under a scheme that could potentially bring him tens of millions of pounds. The plan involves the establishment of a company that will control the major men's and women's FIFA tournaments - the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. The daily noted that the organization consulted with people close to the administration of US President Donald Trump.