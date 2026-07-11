UK designates IRGC as terrorist organization - report

Britain has officially proscribed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Sky News reported, citing a written statement from Minister of State for Security Angela Eagle to the UK parliament.

The British government explained its move by saying the elite Iranian army unit is allegedly involved in the intimidation of critics of the Islamic Republic on UK soil.

Also, the UK designated Ashab al-Yamin, also known as Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, as a terrorist organization.

Earlier, said organization claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on synagogues and Jewish culture centers in London.