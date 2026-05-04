Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Security Council to hold closed-door consultations following strikes on UAE

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© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The situation surrounding the UAE will be discussed at the upcoming UN Security Council meeting. Yesterday, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported the interception of several missiles and UAVs from Iran.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council will hold closed-door consultations regarding the attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a diplomatic source confirmed.

The source emphasized that the meeting is scheduled for May 6.

"On Wednesday, the Security Council will hold a closed-door consultation regarding the attacks on the UAE,”

– the source informed.

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