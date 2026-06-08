Vestnik Kavkaza

UN concerned over escalation in the Middle East

Здание ООН в Нью-Йорке
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UN Secretary-General is extremely concerned over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The United Nations is extremely concerned with the renewed escalation in the Middle East, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

The corresponding statement was published by the UN Press Service on its official website.

"I am deeply alarmed by the renewed escalation in the Middle East. All attacks must cease immediately, ”

– António Guterres said.

The Secretary-General also called for the observance of the ceasefires in Iran, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

Any steps that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts must be avoided, Guterres noted.

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